The Playbook
What "Manifestation" Actually Means | Interview on Hyper Conscious Podcast
Hey podcast listeners. Today's episode is from a recent interview with Kevin Palmieri and Alan Lazaros from the Hyper Conscious podcast. Since this is the third time I've been on their show, we were able to dig deeper into a few really interesting topics that I hope you enjoy hearing my perspective on.Key Moments:[3:45] - learn to be accountable[4:21] - what “manifestation” really means[7:50] - everyone’s “why” is the same[9:35] - pain is just a perception[11:20] - learning zone vs anxiety zone[15:01] - first thing I do everyday at 4am[16:12] - meditation takes practice[18:53] - my biggest struggle right now[22:50] - identifying the “needs” of your ego[24:40] - shopping for the right things[28:30] - when you know your values you can make quick decisionsLearn more about the Hyper Conscious podcast here: https://www.thehyperconsciouspodcast.com/