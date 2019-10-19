The Playbook
Ann Hand: CEO of Super League Gaming | #ThePlaybook 145
Ann Hand, CEO at Super League Gaming, talks about her early career, working for “traditional” big enterprise companies in oil and gas before venturing into the startup space, eventually landing as the CEO of the first esports company to trade on Wall Street. Hand and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss how they learned about the vast opportunities in the esports space and explain what esports are to people who don’t understand the appeal of competitive video games. The pair also discuss the importance of creating an accepting community for the 2.6 billion amateur gamers in the world.