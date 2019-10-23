The Playbook
Abundance vs Scarcity | Success in SoCal Podcast
Hello podcast listeners, today's episode is from the Success in SoCal Podcast with Mike DePaul. We covered a wide range of topics from living in abundance, lowering the bar, and what makes Southern California the best place in the world for business. Key Moments:[1:47] Growing up with a scarce mentality[4:48] The first of the three lessons of scarcity that I learned [7:09] The second lesson of scarcity I learned[7:53] The third lesson and the most catalytic event of my life[9:56] Mentoring people to live in abundance [12:08] Lowering the bar [14:59] We are here to learn lessons [16:55] What makes Southern California the best place to do business