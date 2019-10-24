The Playbook
Ronnie 2K: Director of Influencer Marketing for NBA 2K
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Ronnie “2K” Singh, Director of Influencer Marketing for NBA 2K, talks about:[3:21] What it was like dropping out of Columbia Law School to take a job with a women’s basketball team [8:20] Why you shouldn’t focus on immediate gratification and why you need to look at the long run[11:51] The storytelling challenges that marketers face in traditional sports and esports[14:53] How NBA2K games help retired players like Michael Jordan continue to stay relevantRonnie “2K” Singh, Director of Influencer Marketing for NBA 2K, talks about his unusual path to working for 2K Sports, some of the lessons he’s learned about storytelling, and the challenges of creating timely and relevant content for your audience.