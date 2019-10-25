The Reason You Feel Stuck

Garrain Jones: Transformation Coach and Motivational Speaker | #ThePlaybook 141
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Garrain Jones, transformation coach and motivational speaker, shares his ideas on:[5:38] How his time in a French prison taught him what freedom really means[10:59] His reaction to not getting credit for a #1 hit song he that wrote[12:34] Why he’ll never ask “Can it get any worse?” ever again [18:52] How a positive shift in his mindset empowered him to completely change his lifeGarrain Jones, who is a transformation coach, author, and motivational speaker, shares the lessons he learned from experiences in a French prison, as well as how advice from a homeless man forever changed his perspective on life. Jones dives into topics such as the influence of his parents on his life and why his stint in prison taught him the meaning of freedom. In this episode, Garrain Jones and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss the impact that a positive mindset has on your ability to manifest what you desire, the right approach to dealing with loss or hardships, and how to clear your connection to whatever sources of inspiration.