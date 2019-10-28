The Playbook
Nick Chubb: Running Back for the Cleveland Browns | #ThePlaybook 148
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns running back, shares his thoughts about some of the differences between college and professional football, as well as his approach to leading by example. Chubb talks about how he’s always met challenges head-on with hard work and preparation and also discusses why some college football games are viewed like “off weeks”. Chubb and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss a range of topics such as the influence of Nick’s family in the way he approaches his job, not falling for outside distractions like chains and fancy cars, and why pressure should be viewed as a privilege.