The #1 Secret To Scaling Your Business
Hi everyone, in this episode I go over my four values and the three stages of scaling a business. Having a team that lives by your values will only increase the speed at which you scale. Please text me any feedback you have or let me know what you want to hear at (949) 298-2905.Key Moments:[0:48] Gratitude is the control of perspective[2:20] Forgiveness is essential to keep peace within an organization[3:10] Accountability accelerates the learning of lessons and gives us control[4:50] Effective communication is how are we connected to inspiration[6:50] The values do not have to be split evenly[8:05] The learning stage of scaling a business[9:38] The execution phase of scaling[10:38] The equity phase of scaling