Lee Zeidman: President STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE| #ThePlaybook 150

On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Lee Zeidman, President of STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE, shares his thoughts on:[3:15] The two key components that got him to the point where he is today[5:10] Why he has no qualms about discussing deals that went well and those that went south[13:23] What three steps you need to take in order to get your first job in the sports industry[16:45] Why managing others is one of the most difficult challenges for this generation of business people Lee Zeidman, President of the STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE, shares some of the lessons he’s learned in his decades of experience running some of the world’s biggest venues, including the importance of being straightforward and the challenges that being a manager presents.Zeidman and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss strategies to successfully make a lateral move into sports or get your first job in the industry, why honesty is essential in building beneficial relationships in business, and the skills that Lee looks for when hiring members of his team. The pair also share their thoughts on how asking questions can completely change your career trajectory.