The Playbook
Maximizing Time to Maximize Your Potential | Interview on Peak Mind With Michael Trainer
Today's episode is from my recent appearance on Peak Mind With Michael Trainer, Michael and had a great conversation and I got the chance to elaborate on a lot of my favorite lessons. Be sure to let me know what you think and what you want to hear more about by texting me at (949) 298-2905.Key Moments: [4:40] My idea of money was that money bought happiness[9:27] I learned that money does not buy happiness [12:40] Looking at my productivity and accessibility [14:00] You can only understand that what vibrates equal to or less than you[16:55] Gratitude controls your perspective [21:02] Forgiveness gives us peace and makes life easier [22:00] Accountability gives us control of our lives[22:40] Inspiration [24:50] Living in the world of more than enough compared to the world of not enough [29:50] Be a student of your calendar [32:55] Asking for help[33:57] Do it now [36:00] Stop, drop, and roll [38:49] Always have three mentors Check out Peak Mind with Michael Trainer here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/peak-mind-with-michael-trainer/id1454600603