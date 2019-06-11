The Playbook
Jake Reynolds: President, New Jersey Devils | #ThePlaybook 151
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Jake Reynolds, President of the New Jersey Devils, shares his views on:[8:28] The best way to prepare yourself so that you stand out from other job applicants and land a competitive position[10:17] How ambition can be a double-edged sword for young business people[13:42] Why he considers the experience of watching a hockey game in person to be irreplaceable [18:20] Why work-life balance is no longer in his vocabulary and why he focuses on harmony insteadJake Reynolds, President of the New Jersey Devils, joins the podcast to discuss the most important character traits he looks for when hiring, the value of mentorship, and why he doesn’t think about work-life balance anymore.