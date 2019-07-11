The Playbook
Claude Silver: Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia | #ThePlaybook 152
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Claude Silver, VaynerMedia’s Chief Heart Officer, shares her ideas on:[3:05] Why she chose the title of “Chief Heart Officer” at VaynerMedia[11:58] Her mission to make VaynerMedia into a place of belonging and bravery [13:45] The generational differences in the workforce and how they cause separation between employees[18:47] Why she focuses on energy management instead of time managementIn this episode, Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia, talks about her strategies for making an office into a place of belonging and bravery, why she prefers guardrails and guidelines over rules, and the value of employee retention for an organization