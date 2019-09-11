The Playbook
Finding the Light in Darkness | Interview on Curios With Calvin Wayman Podcast
Today's episode is from my interview with Calvin Wayman for the Curios With Calvin Wayman Podcast. Text me what you want to hear next at (949) 298-2905. Key Moments:[0:50] I am a hypocrite [3:30] Being smart and being a good student are two different things[8:18] Consistency is so important [14:19] I used my money to shop for the wrong things [18:00] I knew I was going to make all my money again, I just needed to know how to do it and be happy [24:48] Being connected to someone is very cool, but very dangerous [28:40] I ended nine years of resentment with my neighbor[34:00] Innovation is not entrepreneurship [38:18] It's okay to be unbalanced Be sure to check out Calvin's show at https://www.calvinwayman.com/my-podcast-listing/