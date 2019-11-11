David Nurse: NBA Life Coach | #ThePlaybook 153

Having the Right Attitude is the Key to Consistency

Hey everyone, today's episode is from a speech I gave to the Tulane University Basketball team last season. Let me know what you think and what you would like to hear next by texting me at (949) 298-2905Key Moments:[0:16] Consistency leads to exponential results [1:35] We have a cellular memory and doing something everyday makes it go into our brains [3:50] Lower the bar to start being consistent [6:30] I did everything I could to be the best college football player I could be [7:29] Enjoy the consistent pursuit of your potential