The Playbook
Al Guido: President, San Francisco 49ers | #ThePlaybook 154
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Al Guido, President of the San Francisco 49ers and CEO of Elevate Sports Ventures, shares insights on:[3:33] Why playing football prepared him mentally to make an impact in the business world[6:40] How the San Francisco 49ers handle the challenge of getting more fans into the stadium by focusing on the gameday experience[7:38] What he learned about hospitality from the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank[10:46] Why he wants every aspiring football player in the Bay Area wearing the 49er logoAl Guido, President of the San Francisco 49ers and CEO of Elevate Sports Ventures, talks about how his background as an athlete prepared him to handle some of the challenges he faced as the youngest president if an NFL team, as well as how he creates competitive advantages for the organization.