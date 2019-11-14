The Playbook
Don Katz: Founder and CEO of Audible | #ThePlaybook 155
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Don Katz, founder and CEO of Audible, shares his ideas on:[1:38] How his fearless attitude helped him to launch Audible[7:10] Why the “voice in your head” is such an emotionally powerful tool for storytelling[10:39] What he learned from Jeff Bezos about inputs, outputs, and monetization[14:58] Why you should never be afraid to challenge the status quo by thinking outside-the-box.Don Katz, the founder and CEO of Audible, talks about his journey from a professional writer to founding Audible, covering topics such as why voice is such a powerful storytelling tool, how he handled early criticisms and the future of the “audio revolution”.