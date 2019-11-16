Podcast / The Playbook
James Krause: UFC Welterweight Fighter
James Krause, UFC welterweight fighter and entrepreneur, shares his approach to combating fear and talks about the mindset that has taken him from the trailer park to the world’s biggest MMA organization. Krause discusses why he views himself as a thinker and not just a fighter, as well as why he views “consequences” as a positive.Krause and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, share their thoughts on some of the similarities between martial arts and entrepreneurship, including the necessity of surrounding yourself with the right team and how to attain consistent growth. The pair also chat about how they handle their fears and what it means to have grit.
