What are You Guaranteeing? | TSC HIM & HER Show
Hey everyone, today's episode is from my appearance on The Skinny Confidential HIM & HER Show. Text me what you want to hear next at (949) 298-2905.Key Moments:[0:20] What happened before I lost everything[4:00] I was surrounding myself around the wrong people[7:50] How I lost over $100 million dollars[12:28] Consistency is the key to changing your life[15:25] What happens if I don't meditate[19:00] What I learned from buying a Ferrari[23:00] I don't understand how people aren't guaranteeing anything[26:50] The key to staying in business is staying in business[30:30] I don't regret any of the mistakes I made[32:48] Detach your happiness from an outcome[37:16] Don't just look at your calendar, study it.[42:13] How did I make everything back after losing it allCheck out Lauryn and Michael on The Skinny Confidential HIM & HER Show: https://tscpodcast.com/