The Playbook
Jordan Belfort: The Wolf of Wall Street | #ThePlaybook 157
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Jordan Belfort, renowned as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, shares some of his best insights on:[2:39] Why charisma is a learnable skill that all salespeople should master[6:47] How scripting your conversations can retrain the way that you communicate with others[8:56] His argument that fear and excitement are two sides of the same coin[19:59] What it means to be “past the point of forgiveness”Jordan Belfort, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, talks about some of the lessons he’s learned about closing sales, charisma, and the importance of self-awareness.