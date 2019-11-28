The Playbook
Hakeem Valles: Retired NFL Tight End and Real Estate Investor | #ThePlaybook 161
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Hakeem Valles, retired NFL tight end and real estate investor, sheds light on:[4:49] How he started a lucrative phone repair business while in college[8:27] The impact of his first mentor and what he taught him about being willing to “eat dirt” [13:49] How he leveraged his position as an NFL player to network with local real estate investors [16:28] Why a terrifying missionary trip to Haiti changed his outlook on life and business