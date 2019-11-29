You Need to Know Your Values

Focus on How You Can Be of Service | LinkedIn Live Q&A

Hey everyone, today's episode is from my first ever LinkedIn Live Q&A. I had a lot of fun calling people and answering their questions. I plan on doing a lot more of these so make sure you are following me on LinkedIn so you don't miss the next one!Key Moments:[2:30] How to create content for social media[4:55] How to attract the right people to your content[7:45] What to look for when hiring new people[10:50] Setting goals starts by lowering the bar[13:55] Doing the most challenging thing first[17:07] What are some of the safest investments[20:20] Focus on providing value