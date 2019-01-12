The Playbook
Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro: Co-Fouders of Energy Muse | #ThePlaybook 162
Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, co-founders of Energy Muse, discuss how their business has evolved from selling jewelry out of trunks to outfitting some of the world’s biggest celebrities and athletes, as well as how they are bringing “woo-woo” spirituality into the “now-now”. The long-time friends share how they’ve learned to balance inspiration with pragmatism, as well as some of the most important lessons they’ve experienced along the way. Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro sit down with the host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, to talks about the healing power of energy crystals, the pragmatic value of money in business, and their best advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs.