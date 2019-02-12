The Playbook
Stop Surrounding Yourself With Bad Music
Would you listen to the same bad song all day long? Today's episode is from one of my meetups. I host them in nearly every city I go to, if you would like to find out when I will be in a city near you, text me at (949) 298-2905.Key Moments:[0:45] What happens when I hear a song I don't like [1:30] People surround themselves with bad songs [2:29] The reason I went bankrupt is because I was surrounding myself with bad music [4:28] I started playing the right music and started seeing better results