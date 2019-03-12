The Playbook
Paige Spiranac: Golf Influencer | #ThePlaybook 163
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Paige Spiranac, social media personality and golf influencer, provides insights on:[4:11] Why the mental aspect of golf sets it apart from other sports [7:12] Her best advice for anyone dealing with bullies online or in-person[11:28] How changing her approach to social media has taught her to turn negatives into positives[13:33] Why she doesn’t allow other people to post on her social media profiles and prefers to run her accounts herself