Podcast / The Playbook
The Playbook
The Playbook
The Best Jobs are the Ones Nobody is Applying For
Today's episode is from a speech I gave to a Sports Law Society class at Villanova. I talk about how to get a job in sports, but these lessons can be applied to any field you desire to work in. Text me what you think and let me know what you want to hear next at (949) 298-2905. Key Moments: [0:35] How to figure out where you want to work [1:50] Get your name out of the tall stack of resumes and into the short stack [3:00] Connect with people emotionally and asking for help [4:29] People like to give, allow someone the opportunity to give [5:30] The list of opportunities goes on and on.
The Playbook

The Playbook

Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
