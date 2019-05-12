The Playbook
Tony Richardson: NFL Legends Community Director | #ThePlaybook 164
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Tony Richardson, former NFL fullback and current NFL Legends Community Director, provides insights on:[3:50] The lesson his dad taught him about never cutting corners in life[6:35] Why he tells athletes to take internships or do job shadowing in their downtime[9:18] How his parents and the athletes he looked up helped him to find his “what” in life[16:09] Why hearing “no” or “failing” as an entrepreneur prepares you for future success