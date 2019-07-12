The Playbook
Malcolm McCassy: Founder of Ethika | #ThePlaybook 165
Malcolm McCassy, Founder of Ethika Underwear and acting CEO of Initial Friends, talks about how his career has evolved since landing his first job at the No Fear warehouse, as well as how his EQ has benefitted him throughout his journey.Malcolm and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss a range of topics including when to listen and when to tune out the “outside noise”, why you need to prioritize yourself, and the right times to trust your gut. The pair also share their thoughts on pushing past a difficult upbringing and how tough experiences prepare you for a winning future.