The Playbook
Heather Monahan: Best-Selling Author #ThePlaybook 166
Heather Monahan, best-selling author and keynote speaker, talks about how an experience getting fired from her corporate job forced her to focus on rebuilding her confidence, and what steps others can take in order to build their confidence in themselves.Heather and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss a variety of topics such as dealing with the labels and limiting beliefs that others impose upon you, finding an accountability partner to support your goals, and creating boundaries. The pair also share their thoughts on what it means to treat your fears just like a “green light” and not a “red light”.Key Moments: [3:15] - Thanking others instead of apologizing[8:00] - Dealing with labels, limiting beliefs of others[12:30] - Confidence and frequency, the relationship between the two[18:00] - Needing to go step-by-step, so you don’t get overwhelmed