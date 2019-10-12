The Playbook
Rachel Webber: Chief Marketing Officer and President of Corporate Strategy for Playboy Enterprises | #ThePlaybook 167
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Rachel Webber, Chief Marketing Officer and President of Corporate Strategy for Playboy Enterprises, shares her thoughts on:[1:26] How she defines the power that a brand holds[6:57] Why companies should ensure they have product or service offerings for all genders [12:21] Why she believes that Hugh Hefner created the original lifestyle brand [13:16] How the Playboy team created the Playhouse pop-up event to give their fans a chance to “step into the pages of a Playboy magazine”