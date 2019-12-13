Jeff Griffin: Transformational Speaker and Author | #ThePlaybook 168

Richard Jaffe: Author, Poet, and Co-Owner of the Phoenix Suns | #ThePlaybook 159
Richard Jaffe, author, poet, philanthropist, co-owner of the Phoenix Suns, and entrepreneur, discusses the pillars of business and happiness, as well as some of the biggest misnomers about success. Jaffe provides insights on how loving yourself first will allow everything else to flow, as well as some of the best advice from his book Turning Crisis Into Success.Jaffe and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, go over a variety of topics such as the benefits of becoming your own best friend, “skating to where the puck is going to be”, and how to maintain emotional stability when dealing with a crisis.Key Moments:[1:57] Success does not create happiness, happiness creates success. [5:37] How to keep your emotional stability crisis. [9:21] Asking for help in a crisis.[12:19] How to be successful in business: skate to where the puck will be.[16:28] 5 values Richard Jaffe lives by in business and in life. [21:38] Richard Jaffe's favorite happiness poem.