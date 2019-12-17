The Playbook
Marshall Faulk: Hall of Fame Running Back | #ThePlaybook 170
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Marshall Faulk, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and entrepreneur, shares his thoughts on:[3:42] - The entrepreneurial approach he used to watch New Orleans Saints games as a young man[8:40] - Why looking through Google search results might not be the best way to vet potential business deals[11:25] - Who he believes in the best Rams running back of all time [13:00] - Why hearing that something is “impossible” a challenge he attacks head-on