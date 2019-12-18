The Playbook
Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life
Stop worrying about arranging your furniture and start putting your focus on arranging your mindset. In today's episode we are going to talk about just that and I am going to teach you how to leave a voicemail. Text me what you think and what you want to hear next at (949) 298-2905. Key Moments: [0:28] How to leave voicemail David Meltzer style [2:25] I am continually on my journey [4:00] When you come up with an idea you have a mathematical advantage [5:25] Chang the way you look at things the things you look at change.