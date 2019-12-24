The Playbook
Lesley Eccles: Co-Founder of FanDuel and Founder of Relish | #ThePlaybook 173
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Lesley Eccles, co-founder of FanDuel and founder of Relish shares her thoughts on:[4:07] How she was able to infuse her passion into the fantasy sports business, despite not being a fan of sports[6:05] The biggest challenge in building a business from the ground up, and some of the specific legal battles that FanDuel faced[9:01] Why her new venture, Relish, has many similarities to FanDuel, despite being in a completely different industry[12:58] How she’s leveraged her situational knowledge in order to find the right investors for Relish.