The Difference Between Annoying and Persistent

The Best Jobs are the Ones Nobody is Applying For

Today's episode is from a speech I gave to a Sports Law Society class at Villanova. I talk about how to get a job in sports, but these lessons can be applied to any field you desire to work in. Text me what you think and let me know what you want to hear next at (949) 298-2905. Key Moments: [0:35] How to figure out where you want to work [1:50] Get your name out of the tall stack of resumes and into the short stack [3:00] Connect with people emotionally and asking for help [4:29] People like to give, allow someone the opportunity to give [5:30] The list of opportunities goes on and on.