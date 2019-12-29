The Playbook
David Kohler: CEO and Founder of SCP Auctions | #ThePlaybook 175
David Kohler, CEO and Founder of SCP Auctions, talks about how his childhood passion evolved into one of the world’s most successful auction houses of sports memorabilia. From his beginnings selling sports memorabilia in high school to building a record-setting auction business, Kohler shares some of the most important lessons he’s learned along the way.David Kohler and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer discuss the importance of building authentic relationships in the sports industry (and beyond). The pair also chat about why the memorabilia has staying power despite so many technological changes, when entrepreneurs should consider leaving school, and some of the auction records that SCP has set.