The Playbook
Hooman Nouri: Founder of HoomanTV | #ThePlaybook 176
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Hooman Nouri, Founder of HoomanTV, chats about:[1:30] How a friend’s prank in gym class got him expelled from high school and changed his life[5:34] Why being hungry is an essential part of making it as an entrepreneur [8:56] How he reacted to not being able to fund his first business idea, opening a kiosk at the mall[20:22] The one problem that every YouTuber faces when trying to grow their channel and how to solve it