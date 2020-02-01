The Playbook
Adrian Peterson: Running Back For The Washington Redskins | #ThePlaybook 177
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Adrian Peterson, future Hall of Fame running back, shares some insights about: [1:25] How an experience at Larry Fitzgerald’s camp led to him to launch a pillow company[8:19] Why it is so risky to invest in opportunities outside your comfort zone[10:55] How he analyzes potential business opportunities by taking the emotion out of the deal[19:55] What he believes is the true purpose we are all on this earth