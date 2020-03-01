My Top Advice From 2019

William Toms and David Silver: Co-Founders of REC | #ThePlaybook 169
William Toms and David Silver, Co-founders of REC, talk about how their dream has evolved from hosting their first music event and hoping to make $10 to building a 10,000 square foot co-creative facility for local artists, musicians, and creators. The duo shares their thoughts on some of the challenges they faced fundraising for their venue, and how tweaking their investment structure helped them to secure the funding they needed to ultimately build their revolutionary community of creators. William, David, and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss some of the challenges associated with pitching an idea for investment, how to handle hearing “no”, and making the most of your work/life integration.