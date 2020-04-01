Every Mistake Teaches You a Lesson

Give Value to Everything

Hi everyone, today's episode is just what you need to start the week off at the highest vibration. Giving everything and everyone value will make you happier and value will always find its way back to you. You never know who your gatekeepers may be. Text me what you want to hear next at (949) 298-2905 Key Moments: [0:45] Take care of you to take care of others[2:15] Gratitude will answer any question for you [5:00] Sleep is the only habit we all do every day [7:46] People are allowing the wrong seeds to grow [11:00] Stop limiting yourself