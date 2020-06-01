The Playbook
Chad Steele: VP of Public Relations for the Baltimore Ravens | #ThePlaybook 178
Chad Steele, VP of Public Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, talks about how an internship introduced him to the world of PR and how the growth of social media has changed the way that news travels.Chad and host of #The Playbook, David Meltzer discuss the necessary skills required to be successful in the competitive sports industry, including relationship building, and some of the misconceptions associated with public relations. Chad shares some of the tricks he’s learned about managing the ego of the world’s top athletes and gives his best piece of advice for those who aspire to work in sports.