Shelley Zalis: CEO of The Female Quotient | #ThePlaybook 179
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Shelley Zalis, CEO of the Female Quotient, provides insights on: [7:36] Why the World Economic Forum is predicting it will take over 200 years to close the wage gap [8:54] How leaders can begin to fix equality issues by being conscious of them [10:41] The three key “buckets” that need to be addressed by an organization in order to achieve diversity [20:05] Why she prefers “life-stage” interviews with employees instead of exit interviews