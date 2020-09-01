



Steve Sims: Author of Bluefishing: The Art of Making Things Happen | #ThePlaybook 180

Steve Sims, Founder of the world's leading elite concierge firm and author of Bluefishing - The Art of Making Things Happen, shares the story of how quitting his bricklaying job and a failed attempt to become a stockbroker led to him starting one of the world’s top concierge services. Sims and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss the misconception that entrepreneurs need to sacrifice personal relationships in order to succeed, how to surround yourself with the type of people you want to become, and why it is so important to look at mistakes as something that refines you, instead of something that defines you. The pair also chat about why people tend to laugh at entrepreneurs before they applaud them.