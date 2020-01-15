The Playbook
Clarke Miyasaki: Chief Growth Officer for Stance Socks | #ThePlaybook 182
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Clarke Miyasaki, Chief Growth Officer for Stance Socks, shares his thoughts on: [7:24] The best strategy entrepreneurs can follow for “creating your own luck” [9:58] How walking the aisles of Target and Walmart led to the creation of Stance [14:19] How an experience meeting Slash of Guns N' Roses taught him the importance of being himself[17:25] Why Stance focuses on the principles of freedom and accountability in order to grow