How To Cold Call

Jeff Fenster: Founder and CEO of everbowl | #ThePlaybook 172
Jeff Fenster, Founder and CEO of everbowl, shares his perspective on the most important lessons for business leaders to learn and internalize, no matter whether they are “born” entrepreneurs or not. Jeff discusses his entrepreneurial beginnings as a teenage sales rep earning $60,000 to founding his current venture, everbowl, and his drive to continue scaling and growing the business. Fenster and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, converse about a variety of topics including whether entrepreneurs are born or made, how mentoring relationships can promote personal and professional growth, as well as not letting your ego can get in the way of those relationships.