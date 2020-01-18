The Playbook
Murphy Jensen: Co-founder of WEconnect Health Management | #ThePlaybook 184
Murphy Jensen, Co-founder of WEconnect Health Management, talks about how winning the 1993 French Open Doubles title shined a spotlight on him that he felt unworthy of and how the mantra “I am responsible” aided in his recovery from drug addiction.Murphy Jensen and host of the #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss topics such as why so many people deal with uncomfortability by turning to drugs and alcohol, how to find a person that you can open up to, and why asking for help is the best thing that any addict can do. Jensen also shares a story about how Tommy Lasorda helped him to coach a tennis team that went on the longest winning streak in the history of American professional sports.