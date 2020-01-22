The Playbook
Chris Overholt: CEO of OverActive Media | #ThePlaybook 185
On this episode of #ThePlaybook Chris Overholt, CEO of OverActive Media, shares his thoughts on:[3:03] Why he defines esports as a physical expression of a cognitive ability[5:14] How the inclusive nature of video games creates countless opportunities for growth [10:41] Why the engagement levels of some esports leagues “blow away” numbers for traditional sports leagues like the NBA [15:03] His best piece of advice for a young person who wants to get involved in the business of sports or esports