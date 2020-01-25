The Playbook
Ramon Castillon: President of Row House | #ThePlaybook 187
Ramon Castillon, President of Row House, talks about how understanding behavioral economics helps him to better connect with current and prospective clients.Ramon Castillon and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss some of the struggles Ramon faced being a first-generation college student and how a college economics class helped lead him to entrepreneurship. They pair speak about the importance of mutual respect in business negotiations and provide their most successful strategies for any negotiation. Ramon shares what he believes is the “secret” to capturing the attention of potential consumers and talks about how his business has disrupted the crowded fitness industry by focusing on building and sustaining a team culture.