The Playbook
Nick Guillen and Nick Ajluni: Co-founders of Truff | #ThePlaybook 188
Nick Guillen and Nick Ajluni, founders of TRUFF hot sauce, and host of #The Playbook, David Meltzer, sit down to chat about: [1:27] - How the pair bonded while competing in business competitions in college and the lessons that they learned through their experiences[9:37] - How securing the Instagram handle @sauce and building out that profile led to the creation of their business[13:08] - Why they spent a year and a half testing over 300 recipe renditions to find the right mix for their sauce[20:15] - Why they try to view their company as a “new version” to be improved each and every year