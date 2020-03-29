The Playbook
Kristen Michaela AKA KittyPlays: Video Game Streamer and Youtuber | #ThePlaybook 214
|Title
|Episode 335: Kristen Michaela AKA KittyPlays: Video Game Streamer and Youtuber | #ThePlaybook 214
|Episode 334: Road to Revenue
|Episode 333: Making The Right Decision During Times of Uncertainty | A Conversation With Disaster Avoidance Expert Dr. Gleb Tsipursky
|Episode 332: Sue Enquist: Hall of Fame Softball Coach | #ThePlaybook 213
|Episode 331: How To Get More Done In A Day
|Episode 330: Erika Nardini: CEO of Barstool Sports | #ThePlaybook 212
|Episode 329: 10 Tips For Better Sleep
|Episode 328: Creating Positivity During Negative Times | A Conversation With The Mayor Of Miami, Francis Suarez
|Episode 327: Taking Care Of Yourself and Others During Times of Need
|Episode 326: Take Advantage of The Time You Have
|Episode 325: Joe De Sena: CEO and Founder of Spartan Race | #ThePlaybook 211
|Episode 324: Money Doesn’t Disappear
|Episode 323: Jason Witten and Kevin Brown: Future Hall of Fame Tight End and CMO of Sleep Number | #ThePlaybook 211
|Episode 322: How To Get Hired For Your Dream Job
|Episode 321: Cynthia Kersey: CEO & Founder of the Unstoppable Foundation | #ThePlaybook 210
|Episode 320: Getting Out of a Rut
|Episode 319: How To Find Opportunity In Uncertain Times
|Episode 318: Maria Bartiromo: Anchor At Fox Business | #ThePlaybook 209
|Episode 317: How to Be a Great Leader | A Conversation With Gary Vaynerchuk and Champ Bailey
|Episode 316: Nicole Arbour: Comedian and Entrepretainer | #ThePlaybook 208
|Episode 315: Create Your Own Opportunities
|Episode 314: Phillip Stutts: Founder of Go BIG Media | #ThePlaybook 207
|Episode 313: How To Create a Mindset
|Episode 312: The Three Keys To Success
|Episode 311: Megan Smith: Former United States Chief Technology Officer | #ThePlaybook 206
|Episode 310: How To Find The Right Partnership
|Episode 309: Mike Raffensperger: Chief Marketing Officer of FanDuel | #ThePlaybook 205
|Episode 308: What You Can Accomplish In 5 Minutes With Gary Vaynerchuk
|Episode 307: Trevor Pryce: Owner of The Outlook Company | #ThePlaybook 204
|Episode 306: Zack Weiner: President and Co-Founder of Overtime | #ThePlaybook 203
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
