|Episode 379: The Perfect Pitch | Road to Revenue #7
|Episode 378: Rick Mirza: CEO of Daulat | #ThePlaybook 234
|Episode 377: Efficiently Using Your Time
|Episode 376: Exercising Your Mind
|Episode 375: Gotham Chopra: Co-Founder of Religion of Sports | #ThePlaybook 233
|Episode 374: You Create Your Success
|Episode 373: John Sculley: Chairman and CMO of RxAdvance and Former CEO of Apple | #ThePlaybook 232
|Episode 372: Managing The Ego | Road to Revenue #6
|Episode 371: Evan Brandoff: Co-founder and CEO of LeagueSide | #ThePlaybook 231
|Episode 370: Good Content Lasts Forever
|Episode 369: Ford Seeman: Founder of Forest Founders and Righteous Causes Inc | #ThePlaybook 230
|Episode 368: Living an Inspired Life
|Episode 367: Alix Peabody: Founder and CEO of Bev | #ThePlaybook 229
|Episode 366: You are Your Habits
|Episode 365: Colin O'Brady: World Record Setting Explorer | #ThePlaybook 228
|Episode 364: Five to Thrive | Road to Revenue #5
|Episode 363: Mike Diamond: Speaker, Author, and Guinness World Record Holder | #ThePlaybook 227
|Episode 362: 4 Things You Can Control
|Episode 361: Use This Time To Grow | A Conversation With Marshall Faulk
|Episode 360: Elise Loehnen: Chief Content Officer of goop | #ThePlaybook 226
|Episode 359: Now Is The Time To Take Risks
|Episode 358: Carlos Reyes: Serial Entrepreneur | #ThePlaybook 225
|Episode 357: Creating Effective Habits | Road To Revenue #4
|Episode 356: Adnan Durrani: CEO and Founder of Saffron Road Foods | #ThePlaybook 224
|Episode 355: Use This Time For Self Reflection
|Episode 354: The Mindset of a Leader | A Conversation With the CEO of YPO, Scott Mordell
|Episode 353: Randy Carr: CEO and President of World Emblem International | #ThePlaybook 223
|Episode 352: What Makes A Good Leader | A Conversation With Dennys CEO John Miller
|Episode 351: Wim Hof: AKA The Iceman and The Creator of The Wim Hof Method | #ThePlaybook 222
|Episode 350: Learn To Love What You Do | Road To Revenue #3
