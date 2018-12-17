



Problem Solvers

How Do You Keep Buyers and Sellers Inside Your Marketplace?

Jaron Gilinsky created Storyhunter, a platform that connects media companies and brands to freelance video producers and journalists in 180 countries. But to succeed, he had to overcome two major problems: First, his original business model was failing him. And then, once he created a great way to connect those media companies and video producers, he had to become so invaluable that they wouldn't abandon him. Have a problem-solving story to tell us? Do it at http://bit.ly/2v8g4Y6